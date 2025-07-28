Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 3,621.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NBXG. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NBXG opened at $14.79 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

