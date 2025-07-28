Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,247,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $526,451,000 after purchasing an additional 413,373 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,930,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $514,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,294 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,969,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,596,000 after purchasing an additional 85,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,860,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,240,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,632,000 after purchasing an additional 80,062 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $36.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.54. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.5109 per share. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.67%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

