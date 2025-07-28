Cwm LLC Sells 502 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KBWB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 266.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,272,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,140 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 119.5% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 672,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,241,000 after purchasing an additional 366,312 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 745,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,711,000 after buying an additional 282,788 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 862.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 183,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,980,000 after buying an additional 164,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 480,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,426,000 after buying an additional 125,850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $75.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.29. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $75.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.4098 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

