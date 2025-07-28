Cwm LLC Sells 540 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,446 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,194 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $92.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.46. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $172.90.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 42.32% and a net margin of 10.60%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ANF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.63.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

