Cwm LLC Sells 854 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

LIT stock opened at $44.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.05. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $49.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.