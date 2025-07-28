Cwm LLC Trims Stock Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,127 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Playtika were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLTK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,923,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,594 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,402,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 692,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 299,278 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,926,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,312,000 after purchasing an additional 241,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 389,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $1,828,549.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 199,510,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,699,401.70. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 739,922 shares of company stock worth $3,548,194 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $4.67 on Monday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 149.09% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLTK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Playtika from $7.25 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Playtika to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.68.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

