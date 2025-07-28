Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Position Decreased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lowered its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 19,327 shares during the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter worth $1,908,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Diageo by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,220,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,167,000 after buying an additional 103,540 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 30.1% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of DEO opened at $107.12 on Monday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $142.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.42 and its 200-day moving average is $109.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

