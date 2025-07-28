DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 113.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,978 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 117,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Insider Transactions at DXP Enterprises

In other news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $162,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 605,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,161,614.92. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Little sold 45,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $4,030,140.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 812,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,265,535.44. The trade was a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,938 shares of company stock worth $4,690,731 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ DXPE opened at $108.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.76 and a 200-day moving average of $88.86. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $108.65. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $476.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

View Our Latest Analysis on DXPE

DXP Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.