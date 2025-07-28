eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 59.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,857 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in eBay were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,414 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 34,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 22,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $1,729,847.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 92,895 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $6,694,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 123,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,700.92. This trade represents a 42.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 347,222 shares of company stock valued at $25,143,522. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cfra Research upgraded eBay to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $81.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.26 and a 200-day moving average of $70.11. The company has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.64 and a 1-year high of $83.53.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. eBay had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

