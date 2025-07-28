Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,328 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tempus AI were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tempus AI during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tempus AI during the first quarter worth about $69,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,357,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,664,819.81. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 205,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $13,927,608.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,474.26. This trade represents a 92.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 612,522 shares of company stock valued at $41,600,238. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tempus AI Stock Performance

Shares of TEM opened at $64.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.78. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $91.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion and a PE ratio of -8.27.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 88.27% and a negative return on equity of 533.21%. The business had revenue of $255.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. Tempus AI’s revenue was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

Tempus AI Profile

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

