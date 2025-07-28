Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,718 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $55,977,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,737,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,084,000 after purchasing an additional 606,055 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 341.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 499,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,705,000 after purchasing an additional 386,145 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,367,000 after purchasing an additional 385,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,690,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,338,000 after purchasing an additional 356,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $34.56 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $40.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.55.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $173.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PECO shares. Wall Street Zen cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

