Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 103.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,350 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Envista were worth $7,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVST. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter worth about $1,138,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter worth about $691,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,052,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVST. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Envista from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Envista from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Baird R W raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $20.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average of $18.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. Envista Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $23.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $616.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.17 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 44.90%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Corporation will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

