Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 52.9% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:ESS opened at $287.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.85 and a 1-year high of $317.73.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.05. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $464.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $2.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 98.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $297.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $303.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.94.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

