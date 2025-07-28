Evercore ISI Cuts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $238.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $244.00 to $238.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE UNP opened at $224.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. EnRich Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.