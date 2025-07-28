Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) Stock Position Increased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stolper Co grew its holdings in Evergy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ EVRG opened at $69.80 on Monday. Evergy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.41 and a 12 month high of $70.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Evergy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

