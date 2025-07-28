Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 1,529 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fagan Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.6% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Hsbc Global Res lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup set a $275.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $298.46 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.90 and a twelve month high of $299.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.