First National (FXNC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share and revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter.

First National Stock Up 0.0%

FXNC opened at $21.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $195.53 million, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63. First National has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $26.97.

First National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First National

First National Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in First National by 6.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First National in the first quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First National by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 24,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

