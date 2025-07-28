First National (FXNC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share and revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter.
FXNC opened at $21.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $195.53 million, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63. First National has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $26.97.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.70%.
First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.
