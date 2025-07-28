First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,603 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EDOW. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $437,000.

Get First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.4%

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $39.11 on Monday. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.77. The stock has a market cap of $224.80 million, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.91.

About First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.