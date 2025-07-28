First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Stock Position Decreased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 64.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,787 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,318,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,157,000 after acquiring an additional 138,848 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $99,000.

Shares of FSMB stock opened at $19.88 on Monday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $19.47 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

