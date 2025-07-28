FMC (FMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect FMC to post earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $995.15 million for the quarter. FMC has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.520-0.680 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.700 EPS.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.70 million. FMC had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FMC to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $43.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77. FMC has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $68.55.

FMC Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.55%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FMC stock. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 137.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in FMC were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FMC. Barclays raised their price target on FMC from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.15.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

