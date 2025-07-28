Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,187,000.

Shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF stock opened at $22.66 on Monday. Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $24.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average of $23.26.

The Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (FLMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with a broad range in maturities, that intend to finance projects promoting environmental sustainability.

