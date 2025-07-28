FSR Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 6,370 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

FSR Wealth Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.8% of FSR Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. FSR Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $4,725,108.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,984,516 shares in the company, valued at $510,023,939.24. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $7,999,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,729,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,565,212.88. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,114,800 shares of company stock worth $760,553,003 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.22.

NVDA stock opened at $173.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $174.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

