GEN Restaurant Group (GENK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect GEN Restaurant Group to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $60.26 million for the quarter. GEN Restaurant Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.09 million. GEN Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. On average, analysts expect GEN Restaurant Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GENK stock opened at $4.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $136.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.67 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.90. GEN Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $10.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th.

In other GEN Restaurant Group news, Director Michael Cowan purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,751.10. This trade represents a 719.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GEN Restaurant Group stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Free Report) by 1,376,466.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,294 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.12% of GEN Restaurant Group worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on GEN Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

