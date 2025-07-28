Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,630,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $948,000.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SIL opened at $50.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.98. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.93.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

