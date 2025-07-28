Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 3.3%

GT stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 657,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,064 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 169,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

