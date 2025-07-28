GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,717 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. boosted its position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 597,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000.

Shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF stock opened at $12.43 on Monday. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $107.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.11.

The GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (HIPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TFMS HIPS index. The fund tracks an index of assets that tend to produce high income and pass through that income without being taxed at the constituent level. These include REITs, MLPs, BDCs and debt-based closed-end funds.

