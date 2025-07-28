Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Shares Down 17.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) fell 17.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$115.35 and last traded at C$115.57. 406,890 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 708% from the average session volume of 50,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$139.67.
Hammond Power Solutions Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$115.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$99.86.
About Hammond Power Solutions
Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India.
