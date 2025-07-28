Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Trading Down 17.3% – Here’s What Happened

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 17.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$115.35 and last traded at C$115.57. 406,890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 708% from the average session volume of 50,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$139.67.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$115.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$99.86.

About Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India.

