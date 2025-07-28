Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Trading Down 17.3% – Here’s Why

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 17.3% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$115.35 and last traded at C$115.57. Approximately 406,890 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 708% from the average daily volume of 50,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$139.67.

Hammond Power Solutions Trading Down 17.3%

The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$115.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$99.86.

About Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India.

