Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Stock Holdings Boosted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bennett Associates Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management now owns 199,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 16,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. 7.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of RODM stock opened at $34.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.35 and a beta of 0.79. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.84.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.