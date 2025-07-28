Hawkins (HWKN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share and revenue of $278.76 million for the quarter.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $245.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.69 million. On average, analysts expect Hawkins to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hawkins Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $158.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. Hawkins has a 52 week low of $98.30 and a 52 week high of $165.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Hawkins

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 9.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Hawkins by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Hawkins by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 52,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Hawkins by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 17,447 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Hawkins in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Hawkins in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on Hawkins in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

See Also

