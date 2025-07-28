Head to Head Analysis: Stantec (NYSE:STN) vs. Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III)

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) and Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Stantec and Information Services Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stantec 0 0 7 0 3.00 Information Services Group 0 1 1 1 3.00

Information Services Group has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.41%. Given Information Services Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Information Services Group is more favorable than Stantec.

Risk & Volatility

Dividends

Stantec has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Information Services Group has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Stantec pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Information Services Group pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Stantec pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Information Services Group pays out 120.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Stantec has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Information Services Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.9% of Stantec shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of Information Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Stantec shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Information Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stantec and Information Services Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stantec $5.47 billion 2.30 $263.82 million $2.42 45.58 Information Services Group $247.59 million 0.88 $2.84 million $0.15 30.20

Stantec has higher revenue and earnings than Information Services Group. Information Services Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stantec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stantec and Information Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stantec 5.01% 18.22% 7.61% Information Services Group 3.18% 7.10% 3.13%

Summary

Stantec beats Information Services Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc. provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions. The company also provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics. In addition, it offers planning and design services to clients in residential, logistics, retail, infrastructure, energy, higher education, and urban regeneration sectors; architectural and interior design, and planning services in the science and technology, commercial workplace, higher education, residential, and hospitality markets. Further, the company provides transportation advisory, transport engineering, and technical design; project delivery consultancy services for mining, resources, and industrial infrastructure projects; paleontological and archaeological services for the rail, transportation, water, and power and energy sectors; and environmental and cultural resource compliance services. Additionally, it offers consulting services in sustainable building design, energy infrastructure upgrades, sustainable district heating network, and e-mobility; and planning, design, construction administration, commissioning, maintenance, decommissioning, and remediation services. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services. It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments. The company also provides ISG Digital, a client solution platform that helps clients developing technology, transformation, sourcing, and digital solutions; and ISG Enterprise, a client solution platform that helps clients manage change and optimize operations in areas comprising finance, human resource, and Procure2Pay. In addition, it offers ISG GovernX to automate the management of third-party supplier relationships that comprise contract and project lifecycles, and risk management; ISG Generative AI; ISG Network Select to streamline and simplify how enterprises build their network solutions; HR technology and transformations; providers-as-a-business services; ISG Digital Engineering; ISG Research; and training-as-a-service. The company serves private sector clients operating in the manufacturing, banking and financial services, insurance, health sciences, energy and utilities, and consumer services industries; and public sector clients, including state and local governments, airport and transit authorities, and national and provincial government units. Information Services Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

