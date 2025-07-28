Head to Head Comparison: Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) versus General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI)

General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) and Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares General Enterprise Ventures and Martin Marietta Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Enterprise Ventures -1,060.52% -424.18% -229.79% Martin Marietta Materials 16.07% 12.01% 6.39%

Risk and Volatility

General Enterprise Ventures has a beta of 6.37, meaning that its stock price is 537% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Martin Marietta Materials has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Enterprise Ventures 0 0 0 0 0.00 Martin Marietta Materials 0 3 12 2 2.94

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for General Enterprise Ventures and Martin Marietta Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus target price of $603.86, indicating a potential upside of 3.05%. Given Martin Marietta Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Martin Marietta Materials is more favorable than General Enterprise Ventures.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.0% of Martin Marietta Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Martin Marietta Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares General Enterprise Ventures and Martin Marietta Materials”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Enterprise Ventures $810,000.00 114.23 -$6.88 million ($0.32) -4.38 Martin Marietta Materials $6.54 billion 5.40 $2.00 billion $17.36 33.76

Martin Marietta Materials has higher revenue and earnings than General Enterprise Ventures. General Enterprise Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Martin Marietta Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Martin Marietta Materials beats General Enterprise Ventures on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Enterprise Ventures

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc., engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers CitroTech products for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. in October 2021. General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries. The company also produces magnesia-based chemicals products; dolomitic lime primarily to customers for steel production and soil stabilization; and cement treated materials. Its chemical products are used in flame retardants, wastewater treatment, pulp and paper production, and other environmental applications. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

