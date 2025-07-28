Head-To-Head Review: Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) versus Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) and Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Sierra Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Plumas Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Sierra Bancorp pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Plumas Bancorp pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sierra Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Plumas Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Sierra Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and Plumas Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Bancorp 19.92% 11.38% 1.11% Plumas Bancorp 30.81% 15.94% 1.77%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Bancorp $203.87 million 2.07 $40.56 million $2.82 10.82 Plumas Bancorp $93.11 million 2.67 $28.62 million $4.85 8.66

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and Plumas Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sierra Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Plumas Bancorp. Plumas Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sierra Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.4% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of Plumas Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Plumas Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Sierra Bancorp and Plumas Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Plumas Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sierra Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.84%. Plumas Bancorp has a consensus target price of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.13%. Given Plumas Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Plumas Bancorp is more favorable than Sierra Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plumas Bancorp has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Plumas Bancorp beats Sierra Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sierra Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. The company's loan products include agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage loans. It also offers automated teller machines; electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives; online and automated telephone banking services; and remote deposit capture and automated payroll services for business customers. Sierra Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Porterville, California.

About Plumas Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises of term real estate, commercial, and industrial term loans; government-guaranteed and agricultural loans, as well as credit lines; consumer, automobile, and home equity loans; land development and construction loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company provides remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, internet banking with bill-pay options, cashier's check, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, night depository, safe deposit box, direct deposit, electronic funds transfer, and other customary banking services. Plumas Bancorp was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

