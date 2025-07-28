Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Holdings Decreased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC reduced its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 460.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 277.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honda Motor by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie lowered Honda Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of HMC stock opened at $33.11 on Monday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.06.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.54). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $36.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5,371.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Featured Stories

