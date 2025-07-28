IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 1,583 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1,376.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 7.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $1,127,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,541. This trade represents a 21.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.69.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR stock opened at $150.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.44. Extra Space Storage Inc has a one year low of $121.03 and a one year high of $184.87. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.35%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

