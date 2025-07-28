IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 345 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 104.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 83,396 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $64.81 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $60.35 and a 52 week high of $74.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.53 and its 200-day moving average is $65.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.72.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

