IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 557 Shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMOT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,428,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 79,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMOT opened at $36.26 on Monday. VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $37.70. The company has a market capitalization of $403.62 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average of $33.91.

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

