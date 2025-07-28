IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Novartis by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,176,000 after buying an additional 111,066 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Novartis by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Shares of NVS opened at $117.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $96.06 and a 12-month high of $124.83. The stock has a market cap of $248.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.24.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

