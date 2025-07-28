IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 97,250.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,631,000 after buying an additional 18,440 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,145,000 after acquiring an additional 84,552 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 243,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,364,000 after purchasing an additional 33,080 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TPB. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Insider Transactions at Turning Point Brands

In other news, SVP Brittani Cushman sold 7,500 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $557,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,325.32. The trade was a 17.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory H.A. Baxter sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $110,460.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,455.16. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,666,867. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of TPB stock opened at $78.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $81.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.62.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $106.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Turning Point Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.