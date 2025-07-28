IFP Advisors Inc Buys 300 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 349.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

OIH stock opened at $252.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.87. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $191.21 and a fifty-two week high of $340.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.99.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

