IFP Advisors Inc Buys 930 Shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFF)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BUFF. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of BATS:BUFF opened at $47.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.13 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.21. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a 12-month low of $40.55 and a 12-month high of $47.78.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

