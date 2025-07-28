IFP Advisors Inc Buys 982 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nepc LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,061,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,558 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,377,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,302,000 after purchasing an additional 332,365 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,781,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,851,000 after purchasing an additional 713,762 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,985,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,267,000 after purchasing an additional 186,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,768,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,866,000 after purchasing an additional 228,220 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $55.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average is $55.77. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.2039 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

