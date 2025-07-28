IFP Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 6,493 Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evertec by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Evertec by 4,773.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Evertec by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Evertec by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Evertec in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Evertec from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Evertec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $39.00 price target on shares of Evertec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.
Evertec Stock Up 0.6%
Evertec stock opened at $33.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98. Evertec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.56.
Evertec (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $228.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 38.45% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Evertec, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.
Evertec Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. Evertec’s payout ratio is 10.05%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,457,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 92,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,027.96. The trade was a 30.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Brignardello sold 7,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $279,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,738.20. The trade was a 19.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,634 shares of company stock worth $2,742,976. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
About Evertec
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
