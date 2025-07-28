IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,837 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,092,843 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $527,799,000 after acquiring an additional 370,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,765,596 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $376,247,000 after purchasing an additional 176,717 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,137,521 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $270,304,000 after purchasing an additional 546,497 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tapestry by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,815,081 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $183,909,000 after buying an additional 83,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tapestry by 593.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,191,904 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $143,198,000 after buying an additional 1,875,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.83.

Tapestry stock opened at $108.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.94. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.23 and a 12 month high of $110.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 51.84%. Tapestry’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $114,550.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,693.36. This represents a 3.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $3,256,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,446.80. This represents a 25.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

