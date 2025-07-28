IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 79.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 118,250.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Novem Group acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 11.6%

FMAY stock opened at $50.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.70. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 52-week low of $42.24 and a 52-week high of $50.79. The company has a market capitalization of $954.56 million, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.57.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

