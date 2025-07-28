IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $126,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.51. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $0.0509 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

