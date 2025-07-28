IFP Advisors Inc Has $207,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOCT. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 86,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,322,000 after acquiring an additional 60,411 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 9.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 529,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after purchasing an additional 47,055 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 158.6% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 15.0% in the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 55,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 7.9%

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $46.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $235.91 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.61. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $47.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.36.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

