IFP Advisors Inc Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 330.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ITT were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in ITT by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of ITT by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ITT from $171.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of ITT in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

ITT Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of ITT stock opened at $161.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.35. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.64 and a 12 month high of $161.79.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. ITT had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. ITT’s payout ratio is 22.26%.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

