IFP Advisors Inc Has $245,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.7%

VFH stock opened at $130.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.15 and a 200-day moving average of $121.48. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $98.47 and a 12-month high of $130.43.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

